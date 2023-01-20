Joy Masoff has spent her career teaching children to view the world with wonder—and a great deal of irreverence. In addition to Oh, Yuck! and Oh, Yikes!, she has written dozens of books for Scholastic, National Geographic Kids, and Five Ponds Press.



Jessica Garrett has taught 5th and 6th grade math and science, ran after-school Science Clubs for Girls, and spent 7 years at MIT creating cutting-edge K-12 STEM curriculum, teacher professional-development workshops, and student programs. She is now a voice over artist, education consultant, and textbook author. She lives with her husband, Ben Ligon, and their son in Massachusetts.



Ben Ligon is a middle school science teacher and author of science textbooks. He has also taught math, has a background in environmental economics, and worked for 5 years on air pollution policies. He lives with his wife, Jessica Garrett, and their son in Massachusetts.





