Joshua M. Epstein is a Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at The Brookings Institution and a Member of the External Faculty of the Santa Fe Institute. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from M.I.T., and has taught Complex Systems at Princeton and the Santa Fe Institute Summer School. His books include Measuring Military Power; Conventional Force Reductions: A Dynamic Assessment; and, with coauthor Robert Axtell, Growing Artificial Societies: Social Science from the Bottom Up. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife Melissa and their daughter Anna Matilda.