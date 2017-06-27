Joshua M. Epstein
Joshua M. Epstein is a Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at The Brookings Institution and a Member of the External Faculty of the Santa Fe Institute. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from M.I.T., and has taught Complex Systems at Princeton and the Santa Fe Institute Summer School. His books include Measuring Military Power; Conventional Force Reductions: A Dynamic Assessment; and, with coauthor Robert Axtell, Growing Artificial Societies: Social Science from the Bottom Up. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife Melissa and their daughter Anna Matilda.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Nonlinear Dynamics, Mathematical Biology, And Social Science
These lectures develop simple models of complex social processes using nonlinear dynamics and mathematical biology. Dynamical analogies between seemingly disparate social and biological phenomena—revolutions and…