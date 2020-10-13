Joshua Gottheimer

Joshua Gottheimer is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and a student at Harvard Law School. A former Sir John and Lady Thouron Fellow at Pembroke College, Oxford, he is now a candidate for a doctor of philosophy in modern history there. From 1998 to 2001 he was the special assistant, speechwriter, and staff director to former president Bill Clinton. He lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
