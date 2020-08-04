Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joshua D. Rothman
Joshua D. Rothman is professor of history and chair of the department of history at the University of Alabama. He is the author of two prize-winning books, Flush Times and Fever Dreams and Notorious in the Neighborhood. He lives in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Read More
By the Author
The Ledger and the Chain
The harrowing history of America's internal slave trade Slave traders are peripheral figures in most histories of American slavery. But these men -- who trafficked…