Josh Lannon

Josh and Lisa Lannon are social entrepreneurs and founders of Journey Healing Centers, private drug and alcohol treatment centers in the United States. They have dedicated themselves to building a social enterprise focused on giving back to the community by taking a social problem and providing solutions. Journey Healing Centers has assisted thousands of individuals in recovering from addiction with dignity and respect while reuniting families.



Their company has been featured on MTV’s Gone Too Far, USA Today, Psychology Today, People magazine, and NPR as well as Fox News, PBS, and CBS Radio Nightly News.



