Josh Chetwynd
Josh Chetwynd is the author of The Secret History of Balls (named a “Best Book of 2011” by NPR), How the Hot Dog Found Its Bun, and other books. He is a former reporter for USA Today and U.S. News & World Report, and a contributor to Variety, The Times (London), and the BBC. He lives in Denver, Colorado.
