Josh Campbell is a CNN law enforcement analyst. Prior to joining the network, Campbell was a supervisory special agent with the FBI and served as special assistant to FBI director James Comey. His career included conducting high-profile terrorism and kidnapping investigations, serving overseas in multiple diplomatic and operational assignments, and managing the bureau's interagency communication response strategy following crisis incidents. He received four FBI Combat Theater Awards for his work embedded with military special operations and CIA teams abroad. Campbell has an MA in communication from Johns Hopkins and a BA in government from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a term member with the Council on Foreign Relations and teaches national security at the University of Southern California.