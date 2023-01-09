Free shipping on orders $35+

Joseph Tychonievich

Joseph Tychonievich studied horticulture, plant breeding, and genetics at the Ohio State University and was the nursery manager at Arrowhead Alpines, a premier rock garden nursery in Fowlerville, Michigan. He is also the editor of Rock Garden Quarterly. Organic Gardening Magazine called him one of “six young horticulturalists who are helping to shape how America gardens.”

