Joseph Marks
Joseph Marks is a doctoral researcher at University College London and visiting researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His work has been published in academic journals, as well as The New York Times, The Guardian and Harvard Business Review.
By the Author
Messengers
A fascinating exploration of the powerful forces that shape who we choose to listen to and believe, why talented and qualified people are ignored, and…