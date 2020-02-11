Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joseph Lambert
Joseph Lambert is an Eisner and Ignatz Award?winning cartoonist. A graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies, he has drawn comics and illustrations that have appeared in Mome, The Best American Comics, Komiksfest! Review, and Dark Horse Presents, as well as in Business Week, Popular Mechanics, and I Will Bite You!, a collection of short stories published by Secret Acres.
