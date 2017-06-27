Joseph E. Persico
Joseph E. Persico is the author of many acclaimed books, including Nuremberg: Infamy on Trial, Piercing the Reich, and Edward R. Murrow, and has collaborated with Colin Powell on the general’s memoir, My American Journey.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
My Enemy, My Brother
"An eloquent documentary, forming the facts into a mosaic that shows the terribleness of war. . . . Striking, poignant, tragic."--New York TimesIn July 1863…