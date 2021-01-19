Joseph Castleberry, EdD
Dr. Joseph Castleberry is President of Northwest University. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Education degree in International Educational Development from Columbia University. During twenty years of missionary service in Latin America, he spent three years as a university professor and pastor in El Salvador, Central America, three years as Associate Dean for Latin America at Global University in Texas, and five years as a pastor, seminary dean, and community development leader in Ecuador. Dr. Castleberry and his wife of thirty years, Kathleen, live in Kirkland, Washington.Read More
Los Nuevos Peregrinos
A menudo asumimos que Estados Unidos necesita ayudar a los inmigrantes, pero en Los nuevos peregrinos, Joseph Castleberry nos muestra cómo es lo contrario, y…
The New Pilgrims
In 1492 Christopher Columbus bore a secret agenda as he set out with his tiny fleet to discover a New World. The startling truth? Columbus…