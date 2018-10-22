Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joseph C. Sternberg
Joseph C. Sternberg is editorial-page editor and European political-economy columnist for the Wall Street Journal‘s European edition. He joined the Journal in 2006 as an editorial writer in Hong Kong, where he also edited the Business Asia column. Born in 1982, he lives in London.Read More
By the Author
The Theft of a Decade
A Wall Street Journal columnist delivers a brilliant narrative of the mugging of the millennial generation-- how the Baby Boomers have stolen the millennials' future…