Joseph C. Sternberg

Joseph C. Sternberg is editorial-page editor and European political-economy columnist for the Wall Street Journal‘s European edition. He joined the Journal in 2006 as an editorial writer in Hong Kong, where he also edited the Business Asia column. Born in 1982, he lives in London.
