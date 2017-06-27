Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joseph A. Page
Joseph A. Page, a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, is the author of Perón, which was translated into Spanish and became a South American bestseller. He also wrote The Revolution That Never Was and Bitter Wages.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Brazilians
A country warmly hospitable and surprisingly violent, physically beautiful, yet appallingly poor—these are the contrasts Joseph Page explores in The Brazilians, a monumental book on…