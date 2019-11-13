Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joseph A. Califano
Joseph A. Califano, Jr., former domestic affairs chief under LBJ and secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare under Jimmy Carter, started the nation's first national anti-smoking campaign in 1978. In 1992 he founded the nation's top think tank on substance abuse: The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University.
