Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

José M. Hernández

José M. Hernández is an engineer and a former NASA astronaut who was part of the crew of the STS-128 Space Shuttle mission. Hernández also founded the Reaching for the Stars Foundation, a non-profit organization that “strives to ensure opportunities for children to pursue their educational and professional goals regardless of perceived obstacles.”
Read More Arrow Icon