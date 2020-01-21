Jonathan Sacks

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks is an international religious leader, philosopher, award-winning author, and respected moral voice. The Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth for from 1991 to 2013, he now serves as the Ingeborg and Ira Rennert Global Distinguished Professor at NYU and holds a number of professorships at other academic institutions around the world, including Yeshiva University and King’s College, London. He was made a life peer in 2009 for his contribution to religious life in the UK, and was awarded the 2016 Templeton Prize. He is the author of over thirty books.