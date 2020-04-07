Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jonathan Lichtenstein
Jonathan Lichtenstein is Professor of Drama in the Department of Literature, Film, and Theatre Studies at the University of Essex. An award-winning playwright, Jonathan trained at Bretton Hall, and his work has been featured by the BBC and performed in theaters across the UK. He lives in Wivenhoe, a village on the Essex Marshes, with his wife and three children.Read More
By the Author
The Berlin Shadow
A deeply moving memoir in three timeframes by an award-winning playwright that confronts the defining trauma of the twentieth century, and its effects on a…