Jonathan Conyers
Jonathan Conyers is a respiratory therapist, specializing in neonates and pediatrics at New York University Langone Hospital. A graduate of Stony Brook University, he is the co-founder of Synbara and the host of The Professional Winner podcast. He has been featured in New York Times, Washington Post, NBC New York, TEDxBronx, and more. He lives in New York City with his wife and three young children.
