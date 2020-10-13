Jon L. Lellenberg
Martin H. Greenberg, one of crime fiction’s most awarded editors and anthologists, coedited The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes with Jon Lellenberg, the executor of the estate of the late Dame Jean Conan Doyle.Read More
Daniel Stashower is the author of the Edgar Award-winning biography Teller of Tales: The Life of Arthur Conan Doyle.
Greenberg, Lellenberg, and Stashower also edited the widely praised anthology Murder in Baker Street.
Daniel Stashower is the author of the Edgar Award-winning biography Teller of Tales: The Life of Arthur Conan Doyle.
Greenberg, Lellenberg, and Stashower also edited the widely praised anthology Murder in Baker Street.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Murder, My Dear Watson
The game's afoot! Read all-new Sherlock Holmes stories and speculative essays, praised as "of the highest order and should be required for every Sherlockian shelf"…
Murder in Baker Street
The game's afoot! Read all-new Sherlock Holmes stories and speculative essays, praised as "of the highest order and should be required for every Sherlockian shelf"…