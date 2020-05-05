Jon Fasman

Jon Fasman, is the Washington Correspondent of the Economist, having previously been South-East Asia bureau chief and Atlanta correspondent. In addition to his work for The Economist, he is also the author of two novels, both published by The Penguin Press: The Geographer’s Library, was New York Times bestseller in 2005 and has been translated into more than a dozen languages; and The Unpossessed City, which was published in autumn of 2018, was a finalist for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award. Fasman resides in Dobbs Ferry, NY.

