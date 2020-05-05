Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jon Fasman
Jon Fasman, is the Washington Correspondent of the Economist, having previously been South-East Asia bureau chief and Atlanta correspondent. In addition to his work for The Economist, he is also the author of two novels, both published by The Penguin Press: The Geographer’s Library, was New York Times bestseller in 2005 and has been translated into more than a dozen languages; and The Unpossessed City, which was published in autumn of 2018, was a finalist for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award. Fasman resides in Dobbs Ferry, NY.Read More
By the Author
We See It All
An investigation into the legal, political, and moral issues surrounding how the police and justice system use surveillance technology, asking the question: what are citizens…