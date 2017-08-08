Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Updike
Charles Lindsay has made a career of photographing the intersection of nature and culture. Whether living with a rain-forest tribe, exploring the world of fly-fishing, or turning the game of golf on its head, Lindsay has focused on our complex relationship to the natural world. He is the author of Lost Balls: Great Holes, Tough Shots, and Bad Lies; Upstream: Fly-Fishing in the American West; Turtle Islands: Balinese Ritual and the Green Turtle; and Mentawai Shaman: Keeper of the Rain Forest. Between journeys he resides in New York City; Sun Valley, Idaho; and in the northern Catskills.Read More
By the Author
Lost Balls
A unique and colorful collection of photographs featuring the under-celebrated wayward shot, its landing locale and the unexpected encounters with wildlife on and off the…