John Townsend
Dr. John Townsend is a psychologist, speaker, and leadership coach. He has authored or co-authored more than 25 books that have sold 5 million copies, including Boundaries (2 million units sold), Leadership Beyond Reason, and Handling Difficult People. He co-hosts the nationally syndicated daily radio program, New Life Live, heard on 180 markets nationwide, with a listening audience of 3 million. Dr. Townsend and his family live in Southern California.
By the Author
You Can Do This!
When opportunities appear in life and relationships-and with stunning frequency they do-anyone can connect with this simple and highly inspirational approach to success. Within just…
How to be a Best Friend Forever
Our world has diluted the meaning of friendship, but the reality is, there's nothing like the sustaining strength of true-blue, forever friends. Still, many people…