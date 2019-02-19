Dr. John Townsend is a psychologist, speaker, and leadership coach. He has authored or co-authored more than 25 books that have sold 5 million copies, including Boundaries (2 million units sold), Leadership Beyond Reason, and Handling Difficult People. He co-hosts the nationally syndicated daily radio program, New Life Live, heard on 180 markets nationwide, with a listening audience of 3 million. Dr. Townsend and his family live in Southern California.

