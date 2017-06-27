John Toland
John Toland is the author of many acclaimed books, including Adolf Hitler, The Last One Hundred Days, No Man’s Land, In Mortal Combat: Korea 1950-1953, and Infamy: Pearl Harbor and Its Aftermath.
By the Author
The Dillinger Days
For thirteen violent months in the 1930s, John Dillinger and his gang swept through the Midwest. The criminals of the Depression robbed almost at will…