John R. Alden
John R. Alden was Professor of History at Duke University for many years. The author of several books, including the South in the Revolution and a biography of Washington, he lives in Florida.
By the Author
A History Of The American Revolution
The history of the American rebellion against England, written by one of America's preeminent eighteenth-century historians, differs from many views of the Revolution. It is…