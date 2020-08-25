John O. Norquist
John O. Norquist is the mayor of Milwaukee, currently serving his third four-year term. He is a well-known advocate of the “New Urbanism,” a national movement of architects and planners dedicated to saving the American city.
By the Author
The Wealth of Cities
For anyone who loves cities but has forgotten why, this compelling book offers hope for a richer and more civilized America. John Norquist firmly believes…