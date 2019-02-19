Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Mason
For more than 25 years, John Mason has inspired audiences around the world with his quick wit, powerful thoughts and insightful ideas. A highly-regarded international speaker, minister, and best-selling author, he is the founder and president of Insight International. He’s authored 14 books — including An Enemy Called Average, You’re Born An Original-Don’t Die A Copy, Let Go of Whatever Makes You Stop, and Know Your Limits-Then Ignore Them — which have sold over 1.5 million copies and have been translated into 35 languages throughout the world. John lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
By the Author
Cae Siete Veces Levánte Ocho
El ganador es el que se niega a perder. "Cae siete veces, levantate ocho" presenta 52 principios, acciones y estímulos clave que capacitan a los…
Fall Seven Times, Stand Up Eight
The winner is the one who refuses to lose. Fall Seven Times, Stand Up Eight presents 52 key principles, actions, and encouragements that equip readers…