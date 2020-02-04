Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Kelly
John Kelly is the author of the acclaimed bestseller The Great Mortality, as well as other highly acclaimed narrative histories, including The Graves Are Walking and Never Surrender. He has written about medicine, history, and psychology for many years. He lives in New York City and Berkshire County, Massachusetts.Read More
