John Hay
James Hay is an associate professor in the Department of Media and Cultural Studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign. Lawrence Grossberg is the Morris Davis Professor of Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ellen Wartella is dean and Walter Cronkite Regents Chair in Communication Studies at the University of Texas at Austin College of Communication.
By the Author
The Audience And Its Landscape
This book offers a major reconceptualization of the term “audience,” including the landscape of a given audience—the situated and territorializing features of any way of…
Lincoln And The Civil War
Lincoln and the Civil War in the Diaries and Letters of John HayA unique document by an extraordinary man about one of the giants of…