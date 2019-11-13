John Hagel III is the co-chairman of the Deloitte Center for the Edge. He is the author of a series of best-selling business books, including Net Gain, Net Worth, Out of the Box and The Only Sustainable Edge. He lives in Burlingame, California.



John Seely Brown is the independent co-chairman of the Deloitte Center for the Edge and a visiting scholar at the University of Southern California. He is co-author of the best-selling book The Social Life of Information. He lives in Palo Alto, California.



Lang Davison was the exectutive director of the Deloitte Center for the Edge and the collaborating writer for the best-selling and critically acclaimed book Net Gain, Net Worth, authored by John Hagel. He lives in Portland, Oregon.

