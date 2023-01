John Gottman, Ph.D.

World-renowned for his work on marital stability and divorce prediction,has conducted 40 years of breakthrough research with thousands of couples. His work on marriage and parenting has earned him numerous major awards, including four National Institute of Mental Health Research Scientist Awards. He is the author or coauthor of more than 40 books, including the bestselling The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work Why Marriages Succeed or Fail ; and Raising An Emotionally Intelligent Child . Dr. Gottman’s media appearances includeas well articles in theand. Cofounder of the Gottman Institute with his wife, Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, John was also the Executive Director of the Relationship Research Institute. He is Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Washington, where he founded "The Love Lab" at which much of his research on couples’ interactions was conducted. He lives in Seattle.is a clinical psychologist and the cofounder and President of The Gottman Institute. She is the cocreator of the immensely popular The Art and Science of Love weekend workshops for couples , and she also co-designed the national clinical training program in Gottman Couples Therapy. She is Author/co-author of five books:, andJulie lives in Seattle.is president and founder of Idea Architects, a literary agency, as well as an author and editor. His most recent bestseller is, with The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. He lives outside Santa Cruz, CA.is an integrative physician and the author of the book. She and Doug live outside Santa Cruz, CA, and have three young adult children.