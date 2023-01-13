John Forti

John Forti is an award-winning heirloom specialist, garden historian, ethnobotanist, garden writer, and local foods advocate. He is executive director of Bedrock Gardens, an artist-inspired public sculpture garden and landscape in Lee, New Hampshire, and the recipient of a national 2020 Award of Excellence from National Garden Clubs. He is also a regional governor and biodiversity specialist for Slow Food USA, a national chapter of Slow Food, a global organization and international grassroots movement that connects food producers and consumers to champion local agriculture, farmers markets, and traditional, regional cuisine. Visit him, The Heirloom Gardener, at jforti.com.