John Densmore

John Densmore is an original and founding member of The Doors. He co-wrote and produced numerous gold and platinum albums and toured the United States, Europe, and Japan. His first book, Riders on the Storm, was a New York Times bestseller. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, earned a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has also written for the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, the Nation, Chicago Tribune and Utne Reader, among others. He lives in Los Angeles.

