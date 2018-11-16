Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Clellon Holmes
John Clellon Holmes (1926-1988) was an essayist, poet, and novelist; and was a “sometime member” of the Beat Generation. He published Go in 1952; The Horn, a novel about jazz, would follow in 1958, and Get Home Free, depicting the later fate of two characters from Go, would appear in 1964.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Go
The novel that launched the Beat Generation's literary legacy describes the world of Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, and Neil Cassady. Drafted two months before Jack…