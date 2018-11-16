Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

John Clellon Holmes

John Clellon Holmes (1926-1988) was an essayist, poet, and novelist; and was a “sometime member” of the Beat Generation. He published Go in 1952; The Horn, a novel about jazz, would follow in 1958, and Get Home Free, depicting the later fate of two characters from Go, would appear in 1964.
