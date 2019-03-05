John Barr

John Barr joined ESPN in June 2003. As part of ESPN’s Enterprise Unit, he covers investigative and human-interest stories, and has won dozens of awards for his work at ESPN and in local television, including a Peabody Award for an Outside the Lines series that examined the NFL’s concussion crisis. A native of Canada, Barr is a graduate of Indiana University and the University of Toronto. He lives outside of Philadelphia.



Dan Murphy has been a staff writer at ESPN since 2014. He covers college athletics and has worked on several investigative stories with ESPN’s Outside the Lines team. His work has appeared across ESPN’s digital, television, and print platforms as well as in several other publications. Based now in Michigan, Murphy graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s Degree in 2011 and from the University of Notre Dame in 2009.