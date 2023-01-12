Johanna Silver

Johanna is a James Beard Award-winning author who writes mostly about plants and people. Johanna is a contributing editor at Better Homes & Gardens, and her work has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, The San Francisco Chronicle, and Eating Well. Previously, Johanna spent ten years at Sunset Magazine, beginning with a shovel in her hands and culminating as head of the garden department. In 2016, she oversaw the creation of new editorial test gardens as part of the brand's historic move from Menlo Park to Oakland and Sonoma.