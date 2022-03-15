Joe Trohman

Joseph “Joe" Mark Trohman was born in Hollywood, Florida but grew up between South Russell, Ohio and the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois. He is the co-founder and lead guitarist of the two-time Grammy nominated, multi-platinum, twenty-year-old rock band Fall Out Boy. Outside of his long career in music Joe is also written for television, working with legends like Mike Judge and Bob Odenkirk, and he is currently developing a series he co-created with Brian Posehn for Nickelodeon, as well as a comic book series for Heavy Metal Magazine. He has been Bar Mitzvah’d once, and currently lives on the East side of Los Angeles, California with his wife, two daughters, and odd-shaped dog.

