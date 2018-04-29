Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joe Tracz
Joe Tracz spent years investigating the unfortunate world of Lemony Snicket before becoming a writer and producer on all three seasons of Netflix’s A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS. An LA-based screenwriter and playwright, his work includes the Drama Desk-nominated adaptation of the first Percy Jackson novel, THE LIGHTNING THIEF, and the cult musical BE MORE CHILL.Read More
By the Author
The Incomplete History of Secret Organizations
This mysterious illustrated tie-in to Netflix's award-winning A Series of Unfortunate Events--featuring an introduction by Count Olaf's legal representative, Neil Patrick Harris--shares insider secrets about…