Joe Tracz

Joe Tracz spent years investigating the unfortunate world of Lemony Snicket before becoming a writer and producer on all three seasons of Netflix’s A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS. An LA-based screenwriter and playwright, his work includes the Drama Desk-nominated adaptation of the first Percy Jackson novel, THE LIGHTNING THIEF, and the cult musical BE MORE CHILL.

