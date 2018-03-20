The Incomplete History of Secret Organizations

This mysterious illustrated tie-in to Netflix’s award-winning A Series of Unfortunate Events–featuring an introduction by Count Olaf’s legal representative, Neil Patrick Harris–shares insider secrets about the Baudelaire family and the making of the show.



Tony Hale

Daniel Handler

Aasif Mandvi

Sara Rue

Barry Sonnenfeld

Patrick Warburton

Bo Welch

Alfre Woodard

and more…

In this collector’s companion you will discover never-before-seen photographs, never-before-told stories, and never-before, revealed secrets spanning all three seasons of the hilariously twisted, critically acclaimed hit series. You will encounter original concept art, annotated script excerpts, and interviews with the creative team and all-star cast, as well as glossaries, recipes, lyric sheets, hidden Easter eggs, shocking backstories, and suspicious pages from the titular tome, unredacted, and revealed here for the first time.Featuring interviews with:Perhaps you are wondering how a noble person such as yourself might become a member of a secret organization. Like so many things in life, it starts by picking up the right book. So go ahead, read at your own risk.