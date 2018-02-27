Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joe Namath
Joe Namath is a former American football quarterback and Hollywood actor. He played for the New York Jets for most of his professional football career and played his final season with the Los Angeles Rams. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
All the Way
In the wake of the 50th anniversary of his legendary Super Bowl "Guarantee," the NFL icon who first brought show business to sports shares his…