Joe Moshenska
Joe Moshenska is professor of English at Oxford, where he teaches early modern literature. He is a BBC New Generation Thinker and his essays and reviews have appeared in the Times Literary Supplement, the White Review, the Financial Times, and the Observer. He received his PhD from Princeton and lives in Oxford, UK.Read More
By the Author
Making Darkness Light
A lapidary new biography of John Milton, from an award-winning Oxford professor, emphasizing what the poet offers readers today For most of us, John Milton…