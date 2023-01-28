Free shipping on orders $35+

Joe Glickman took up kayaking in 1993 while writing an article on Florida's 10,000 Islands for Men’s Journal. Since then he’s paddled and raced all over the United States, as well as in Thailand, Tahiti, and South Africa. He is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in Outside, National Geographic Adventure, Inside Sports, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.
