Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joe David Brown
Joe David Brown was the author of numerous books, including Kings Go Forth, which was made into a film starring Frank Sinatra, Natalie Wood, and Tony Curtis. He died in 1976.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Paper Moon
"Enchanting . . . 24-carat fun!"--New York Times Book ReviewThe classic tale of a female Huck Finn, Peter Bogdanovich's film version of the book was…