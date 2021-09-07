Joe Cepeda
Joe Cepeda is an award-winning illustrator of more than thirty-five books for children. He has illustrated books written by numerous notable authors including Gary Soto, Pam Muñoz Ryan, Arnold Adoff, Monica Brown, Julius Lester, and Toni Morrison. Joe is the author-illustrator of The Swing, and several early readers from the I Like to Read Series including Up, I Dig, I See, and I Hop. He received his BFA in Illustration from California State University, Long Beach and is the president of the Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles. Joe lives in Southern California and invites you to visit him at http://www.joecepeda.com.Read More
