Joe Amaral

Joe Amaral has traveled the world many times over as a sought-after Bible teacher and speaker as an Itinerant Minister. Joe has also served as host and director of a weekly TV program on Israel and its history. He is the author of Understanding Jesus and What Would Jesus Read?, and also acted as the daily host of Canada’s longest-running daily TV show 100 Huntley Street. Having served as the Teaching Pastor of PORTICO Community Church in Mississauga, Joe inspired congregations to better know Jesus and His teachings by having a deeper understanding of the world and time in which Jesus lived. Amaral founded the Christian Research Group in 2018.