Joe Amaral
By the Author
Story in the Stars
An in-depth look at the powerful story and symbolism behind God's unique design of our universe.Thousands of words have been written about the first ten…
What Would Jesus Read?
After the destruction of the first temple in Jerusalem, the Jews were exiled to Babylon. Not only was there no longer a physical place to…
Understanding Jesus
Modern-day Christians often bring their own presuppositions and assumptions to the reading of the Bible, not realizing how deeply their understanding of Christ's life and…