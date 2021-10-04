Joanna Scutts
Joanna Scutts is a literary critic, historian, and author of The Extra Woman. She has written for the New York Times, Washington Post, New Yorker, and the Paris Review series “Feminize Your Canon.” She holds a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University. She lives in New York.
By the Author
Hotbed
The dazzling story of the Greenwich Village feminists who blazed the trail for the movement’s most radical ideasOn a Saturday in New York City in…