Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Joanna Luloff
Joanna Luloff is the author of a story collection, The Beach at Galle Road, a Barnes & Noble Discover selection. She lives in Denver, where she teaches at the University of Colorado.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Remind Me Again What Happened
“There is a smudge where my memory is supposed to be.” Claire wakes in a hospital room in the Florida Keys. She has no idea…
Buy the Book
The Beach at Galle Road
When rumors of civil war between the ruling Sinhalese and the Tamils in the northern sector of Sri Lanka reach those who live in the…