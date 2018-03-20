Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joan Ryan
Joan Ryan is an award-winning journalist and the author of four books. Her ground-breaking book Little Girls in Pretty Boxes was named one of the Top 100 Sports Books of All Time by Sports Illustrated and one of the Top 50 Sports Books of All Time by the Guardian. Throughout her career, Ryan has been awarded thirteen Associated Press Sports Editors awards, the National Headliner Award, the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Journalism Award and the Fabulous Feminist Award from the San Francisco chapter of NOW. She is a founding trustee of Coaching Corps in Oakland, CA, and the Association of Women in Sports Media. Since 2008, she has been a media consultant with the San Francisco Giants.Read More
By the Author
The Perfect Team
Does team chemistry actually exist? Is there scientific or mathematical proof? Is team chemistry as real and relevant as on-base percentages and wins-above-replacement? In Joan…
Little Girls in Pretty Boxes
WITH A NEW FOREWORD BY FORMER OLYMPIC GYMNAST JAMIE DANTZSCHER Welcome to the world of women's gymnastics and figure skating--the real world that happens away…