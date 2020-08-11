Katie Mahon became a miracle expert the hard way. At nineteen, she walked away from serial killer Ted Bundy with the help of a stranger who appeared, seemingly, out of nowhere. Mahon has a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Santa Clara University and spent nearly twenty years in banking before staying home with her two daughters. A transplant from the San Francisco Bay Area, Mahon now lives in New York City with her husband and enjoys chasing more than miracles with her three grandchildren.





Joan Luise Hill’s introduction to miracles evolved as a series of coincidences that ultimately could not be ignored. After a thirty-year career in medical administration and advancing innovative medical solutions, her expertise was put to the test to save the life of her son. She has a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College. Having lived in a number of states and with three adult children and family spread across the country, Hill and her husband are avid (and constant) travelers who call Bethesda, Maryland home.