Joan Biskupic

Joan Biskupic is a legal analyst at CNN. Previously, she served as an editor-in-charge for legal affairs at Reuters and as the Supreme Court correspondent for The Washington Post. A Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of books on Sandra Day O’Connor, Antonin Scalia, and Sonia Sotomayor, Biskupic lives in Washington, DC.
